UK terrorism watchdog criticizes government anti-extremism plan

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s anti-extremism strategy risks increasing the threat of radicals in Muslim communities, the country’s terrorism law watchdog said on Thursday, warning it could play into the hands of those seeking to recruit extremists.

Prime Minister David Cameron has described the need to stop young Britons being radicalized as the “struggle of our generation” and is planning new laws later this year to counter extremism and the spread of the Islamist ideology of Islamic State militants.

David Anderson, Britain’s independent reviewer of anti-terrorism laws, said the plans to clamp down on individuals and organizations accused of extremism could backfire.

“If the wrong decisions are taken, the new law risks provoking a backlash in affected communities, hardening perceptions of an illiberal or Islamophobic approach, alienating those whose integration into British society is already fragile,” Anderson said in his annual report.

He said the strategy risked ”playing into the hands of those

who, by peddling a grievance agenda, seek to drive people further towards extremism and terrorism.”

The government estimates that at least 700 Britons have traveled to support or fight for jihadist groups in Syria and Iraq including “Jihadi John,” who fronted Islamic State beheading videos.

“The key point to this is about trying to look at having an all-encompassing strategy so that we can tackle extremist ideology wherever it shows its face,” a spokesman for Cameron told reporters.

UNIVERSITY FOCUS

The criticism comes days before new rules come into force that will legally oblige higher education institutions to vet campus speakers and work with the government to prevent radio-location of their students.

The reforms are being introduced amid fears that young Muslims are being radicalized on British campuses. Earlier this year Jihadi John was identified as Mohammed Emwazi, a graduate of the University of Westminster.

“All public institutions have a role to play in rooting out and challenging extremism,” Prime Minister David Cameron said ahead of the first meeting of an anti-extremism task force.

“It is not about oppressing free speech or stifling academic freedom, it is about making sure that radical views and ideas are not given the oxygen they need to flourish.”

Last year, at least 70 events featuring hate speakers were held on campuses, the government’s newly established Extremism Analysis Unit said. It named four London universities - Queen Mary, King’s College, SOAS and Kingston University - as those which had staged the most such events.