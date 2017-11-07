FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scottish parliament evacuated after white powder found: source
Sections
Featured
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 7, 2017 / 12:24 PM / in 14 minutes

Scottish parliament evacuated after white powder found: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Police said the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh was evacuated on Tuesday after a suspicious package was found, with a source saying a suspicious white powder had been sent to a Conservative Party lawmaker.

File photo: The Scottish Parliament is reflected in a pond in Holyrood Edinburgh, Scotland March 10, 2017. Picture taken March 10, 2017 REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

“It’s a white powder incident, there were a couple of suspicious packages sent to a Tory (Conservative) MSP,” the source at the parliament told Reuters.

Asked how long the incident could last “police told us it could be a while”.

“Police in Edinburgh responded to the Scottish Parliament at around 11.35 a.m. ... following the discovery of a suspicious package,” police said in a statement.

“The building has been evacuated as a precaution and inquiries are continuing.”

The Scottish parliament confirmed the incident was ongoing and police were at the scene.

Known as Holyrood, the parliament building is located at the bottom of the Royal Mile, Edinburgh’s most famous thoroughfare which leads down from its historic castle to Queen Elizabeth’s Edinburgh residence, Holyrood Palace.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.