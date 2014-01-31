FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK nuclear regulator 'satisfied' with action at Sellafield plant
#Environment
January 31, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

UK nuclear regulator 'satisfied' with action at Sellafield plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Office for Nuclear Regulation said it was monitoring the situation at the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant and was satisfied the appropriate action was being taken.

Britain’s biggest nuclear reprocessing plant said on Friday it had detected raised levels of radioactivity and ordered all non-essential staff to stay at home.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, and to maintain a regular dialogue with Sellafield,” the ONR said in a statement.

Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman

