UK fraud prosecutor to seek more money for forex, Libor cases: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Britain’s leading fraud prosecutor is planning to ask the government to increase its budget by over 50 percent to help fund investigations into the alleged manipulation of currency markets and the Libor benchmark interest rate, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which has a 37 million pound ($60.64 million) budget for the fiscal year ending March 2015, is also planning to use the extra money for its ongoing investigation into alleged bribery at Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Bloomberg said on its website.

It added that the SFO’s request, which could be made in coming weeks, would probably exceed the 19 million pounds of additional funding the fraud agency sought in January for the previous fiscal year.

The SFO said at the time that it needed the extra money in part to pay for its inquiry into Libor benchmark fixing, a probe into Barclays fundraising from Qatar and to meet costs linked to a 300 million pound damages suit launched by the Tchenguiz brothers property developers.

The nature of the SFO’s work means it needs additional funding from time to time for its very largest and most complex investigations and prosecutions, Bloomberg quoted the SFO as saying in an emailed statement.

The SFO could not be reached for comment late outside of regular business hours on Wednesday.