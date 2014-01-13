Total speeds up UK shale gas race as first oil major to enter market

View of the logo of French oil giant Total in front of the oil refinery of Donges, near Nantes, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

LONDON (Reuters) - France’s Total (TOTF.PA) on Monday became the first oil and gas major to enter Britain’s shale gas market by acquiring a 40 percent interest in two licenses in northern England for up to $48 million.

Total’s involvement, which follows shale gas acquisitions by utilities Centrica (CNA.L) and GDF Suez GSZ.PA, is a major boost to Britain’s growing but controversial shale gas industry, seen as one of Europe’s strongest prospects for unconventional oil and gas development.

The investment is tiny in oil industry terms, and especially small in the context of the tens of billions of dollars spent every year by Total, one of the world’s top five investor-controlled oil and gas groups.

However, having such a large player as a partner will be a feather in the cap of industry minnows Dart Energy DTE.AX, Egdon Resources (EGRE.L), IGas (IGAS.L) and eCORP Oil & Gas UK Ltd, with which Total will partner.

Britain’s IGas will be the operator of the initial exploration program and Total will take over ownership of the projects as they reach the development phase, the companies said.

Shares in the small-cap firms rallied on Monday morning, with Egdon Resources up 45 percent, IGas 13 percent higher and Dart Energy also up 13 percent.

Britain’s shale gas resources are estimated to be large enough to reverse the country’s rising dependency on imports, but few wells have so far been drilled to see how much gas is extractable.

The British government also sees the prospect of shale gas exploration as an attractive way to boost revenues and has allowed handsome tax breaks for companies involved in the nascent industry.

STRONG OPPOSITION

Environmental groups strongly oppose shale gas fracking, a method whereby chemicals and water are injected underground at high pressure to break rock formations.

“It’s ironic that a French-owned company is seeking to drill the UK for shale gas when it’s banned from fracking in France due to environmental concerns,” said Jane Thomas, senior campaigner at environmental group Friends of the Earth.

France’s constitutional court in October upheld a ban on hydraulic fracturing for shale oil and gas.

Britain has promised benefits to communities affected by shale gas exploration, with 100,000 pounds ($164,800) in compensation to be available to local councils once exploration has begun. ($1 = 0.6066 British pounds)