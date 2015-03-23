British police hunt thieves who stole 38 pythons

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Monday they were hunting for thieves who broke into an apartment in northwest England and stole 38 Royal Python snakes.

The non-venomous snakes, which included eight pregnant females, were taken from a house in St Helens last week, police added. Two men were spotted leaving the scene carrying two sacks.

“This is a large collection of snakes that the victim had been gathering for a while,” said Det. Con. Neil Henry of Merseyside Police.

According to a website for Royal Python keepers, www.theroyalpython.co.uk, the snakes grow to an average length of 4-5 feet (1.2-1.5 meters) and make great pets, as they have good temperaments and are easy to tame.

Police said the snakes were “extremely unlikely to pose any threat to the public”.