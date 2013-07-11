FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britons mourn soldier killed on London street
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 11, 2013 / 5:05 PM / 4 years ago

Britons mourn soldier killed on London street

Costas Pitas

2 Min Read

The coffin of Fusilier Lee Rigby arrives for a vigil at Bury Parish Church in Bury, northern England July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

BURY, England (Reuters) - Hundreds of Britons turned out on Thursday to mourn Lee Rigby, a soldier whose murder on a London street made international headlines in May and heightened community tensions in parts of Britain.

Soldiers and red-uniformed drummers escorted Rigby’s flag-draped coffin through his battalion’s hometown of Bury in northern England to a ripple of applause from the crowd.

Killed near army barracks in Woolwich, London, in broad daylight, the death of Rigby, 25, was described by Prime Minister David Cameron in May as a “betrayal of Islam”. Two men will stand trial in November.

Locals were joined by well-wishers from Rigby’s nearby hometown of Middleton and elsewhere, holding flowers and British flags, and paying tribute to the 25-year-old father of one.

“He shouldn’t have died where he died,” said Stacey Walsh, 29, a volunteer support worker, clutching a single rose.

“He served twice in Afghanistan, and he died on British soil, on his homeland,” she said, visibly upset.

The crowd fell silent as the coffin reached the church before a private vigil attended by close friends and family.

“I‘m a fusilier, and that’s why we’re here, he’s one of us,” said Ken Kendrick, a 74-year-old army veteran.

“It should never have happened, should it ... He didn’t deserve that,” he said, wearing a regimental beret.

Rigby’s funeral will be held on Friday morning..

“We should all pay tribute to drummer Lee Rigby for his service to our country,” Cameron told parliament on Wednesday.

Rigby’s murder sparked anti-Islamist protests in several English cities and some charities reported a surge in attacks on Muslim targets. Far-right groups stayed away on Thursday.

Editing by Alistair Lyon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.