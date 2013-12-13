FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man accused of murdering British soldier opts not to give evidence
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 13, 2013 / 3:32 PM / 4 years ago

Man accused of murdering British soldier opts not to give evidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A photograph of Drummer (Private) Lee Rigby of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers is pictured in the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - One of the two men accused of murdering British soldier Lee Rigby on a London street in May will not be testifying in his defense, a court heard on Friday.

Michael Adebowale, 22, and co-defendant Michael Adebolajo, 29, are accused of running over Afghan war veteran Rigby in Woolwich, southeast London, before attacking his unconscious body with knives and a meat cleaver. They both deny murder.

Adebolajo said in evidence earlier this week that he was a soldier of Allah engaged in a war between Muslims and Western nations.

But Adebowale’s lawyer Abbas Lakha told the Old Bailey on Friday he would not be calling his client or any witnesses, thereby ending the defense case.

“That means that the evidence is now over,” Judge Nigel Sweeney told the jury.

The trial is expected to last another week.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.