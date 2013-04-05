FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says believes "terrorists" planning attacks in Mogadishu
#World News
April 5, 2013 / 10:22 PM / in 4 years

Britain says believes "terrorists" planning attacks in Mogadishu

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A general view of Somalia's capital of Mogadishu December 8, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Tobin Jones/Handout

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it feared imminent terrorist attacks in the Somali capital Mogadishu, in an update of its advice for travelers to the east African country.

Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) already advises against any travel to any part of Somalia.

“Our advice makes clear that there continues to be a high threat from terrorism and that the FCO believes that terrorists are in the final stages of planning attacks in Mogadishu,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It gave no further details about who Britain believed might commit the attacks or where its information came from.

Security in Mogadishu has improved since Islamist group al Shabaab fled the city after a military offensive in August 2011. But bombings and assassinations are still frequent.

On Tuesday a bomb exploded in Mogadishu outside the headquarters of Somalia’s biggest bank, wounding at least two people, hours after members of al Shabaab ordered the company to cease operations in areas under their control.

Reporting by Tim Castle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
