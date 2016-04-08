FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sam the toy dog sent into space by school pupils
April 8, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Sam the toy dog sent into space by school pupils

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

London - Pupils at Morecambe Bay Community Primary School in Lancashire, England launched cuddly toy dog Sam into space this week as part of a science project -- but are now searching for him after he went missing during his journey.

    Sam was attached to a large balloon and sent off on a mission to take pictures on Tuesday.

    The plan was that when the balloon eventually exploded, a parachute carrying the toy would be deployed, according to a blog on the school’s website, which features a video of Sam traveling through the air.

    However Sam was not found at the landing area and a search campaign has been launched.

    “The search for Sam the dog stretches into a third day,” the school wrote. “We have widened the search and hope to have him back home safe before the end of term.”

