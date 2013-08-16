FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK to EU: Urgently send monitors to Spain-Gibraltar border
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 16, 2013 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

UK to EU: Urgently send monitors to Spain-Gibraltar border

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks with patients during his visit to the Evelina London Children's Hospital, London July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday asked European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to “urgently” send monitors to Gibraltar’s border with Spain where tightened security checks are fuelling a row between the two countries.

Cameron raised the matter in a phone call with Barroso on Friday, saying he had serious concerns that these extra checks were “politically motivated and disproportionate” and “illegitimate” under European Union laws.

“We believe that the European Commission, as guardian of the treaties, should investigate the issue,” said a spokesman from Cameron’s office.

Cameron’s intervention reflects growing British frustration that a row over an artificial reef built by Gibraltar, a contested British overseas territory, has become one of the worst in years between the two EU member states with no sign of ending.

Spain argued that the reef would disrupt its fishing industry and subsequently tightened up checks at its border with Gibraltar, resulting in delays of several hours for residents and tourists.

The EU executive previously said it planned to send a team of monitors to Gibraltar next month to check whether Spain was breaking EU rules on frontier controls, but the spokesman said Cameron had asked Barroso to ensure it was sent “urgently”.

Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Belinda Goldsmith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.