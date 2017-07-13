FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
41 minutes ago
UK PM May and Spain's Felipe did not discuss Gibraltar: spokeswoman
#PhilipMorris
#TrumpInParis
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert the global anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert the global anti-smoking treaty
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Commodities
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Future Of Money
Reuters Focus
Future Of Money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 3:41 PM / 41 minutes ago

UK PM May and Spain's Felipe did not discuss Gibraltar: spokeswoman

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Spain's King Felipe pose for a photograph before a meeting in 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 13, 2017.Leon Neal/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May and Spain's King Felipe did not discuss the future of the British territory of Gibraltar during their bilateral meeting on Thursday, May's spokeswoman said.

Felipe said on Wednesday that he was confident Spain and Britain could work toward an acceptable arrangement over Gibraltar, a rocky enclave on the southern tip of Spain captured by Britain in 1704 and which Spain wants back.

"Gibraltar did not come up," May's spokeswoman said after the meeting, which was part of Felipe's three-day state visit to Britain.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.