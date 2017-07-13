UK PM May and Spain's Felipe did not discuss Gibraltar: spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May and Spain's King Felipe did not discuss the future of the British territory of Gibraltar during their bilateral meeting on Thursday, May's spokeswoman said.

Felipe said on Wednesday that he was confident Spain and Britain could work toward an acceptable arrangement over Gibraltar, a rocky enclave on the southern tip of Spain captured by Britain in 1704 and which Spain wants back.

"Gibraltar did not come up," May's spokeswoman said after the meeting, which was part of Felipe's three-day state visit to Britain.