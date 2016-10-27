Ricciardo gives Butler the boot
AUSTIN, Texas Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo laughingly handed Scottish film star Gerard Butler a sweaty boot filled with Red Bull on the U.S. Grand Prix podium on Sunday and demanded he drink.
LONDON Despite his unrivalled record for single-handedly saving the world from disaster while seducing beautiful women along the way, James Bond would not get a job as a British spy, the head of external intelligence agency MI6 has said.
Alex Younger said real spies had to cope with complex moral and physical challenges in the most forbidding environments on Earth, which would rule out the agent known as 007 because he lacked a strong ethical core.
"In contrast to James Bond, MI6 officers are not for taking moral shortcuts," Younger said in an interview published on Black History Month, a website dedicated to Britain's annual celebration of its black culture and heritage.
"It’s safe to say that James Bond wouldn’t get through our recruitment process," said Younger.
He added that while real MI6 spooks shared Bond's qualities of patriotism, energy and tenacity, they needed additional values not displayed by the hero of "From Russia with Love", "Goldfinger", "Dr. No" or more recently "Skyfall" or "Spectre".
"An intelligence officer in the real MI6 has a high degree of emotional intelligence, values teamwork and always has respect for the law -- unlike Mr Bond."
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)
SANTIAGO Chilean President Michelle Bachelet had a rocky go of voting in the nation's local elections on Sunday, having to return to the polls twice after leaving her ID behind and forgetting to sign her name.
SYDNEY Australian football fans must tone down their dress and resist chanting or any "joyful activities" if they want to support the Socceroos at their World Cup qualifier with Thailand next month.