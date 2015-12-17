Boost for steelmakers as UK gets EU approval to refund 'green taxes'

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain received EU approval on Thursday to compensate firms in some energy-intensive industries for the cost of “green taxes”, offering help to its ailing steel sector.

Weak prices, high energy costs and Chinese competition have prompted a number of UK steel plants to close in recent months, increasing pressure on the government to help as the job losses mount.

“We have received approval from the European Commission for the UK government to commence relief,” business minister Sajid Javid said in a statement, referring to compensation for firms for the costs of renewables policy in their energy bills.

Britain promised in October that it would start refunding the costs as soon as it received European Union approval. High energy costs have contributed to thousands of job losses in the British steel sector.

The state aid request relates to the Renewables Obligation, which is the government’s main incentive mechanism for large-scale renewables projects.

British energy-intensive industries such as steel paid 80 percent more for electricity in the first half of 2015 than the EU average, which is itself about two times higher than the United States.

“This is a hugely significant and welcome announcement,” said Gareth Stace, director at industry body UK Steel.

Separately, the sector faces a sharp rise in steel imports from China, which is saddled with excess production as its economic growth rate slows.

“This is far from job done. The dumping of Chinese steel continues and must be stopped,” Stace said.