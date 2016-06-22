FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PIMCO: sterling could hit 30 year-low vs dollar after a Brexit vote
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 22, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

PIMCO: sterling could hit 30 year-low vs dollar after a Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman smokes near an outdoor ad with an image of the British pound and U.S. dollar bank notes in central Kiev November 19, 2012.Anatolii Stepanov

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling could fall to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in 30 years if Britain votes to leave the European Union at a referendum on Thursday, PIMCO's head of sterling portfolios said on Wednesday.

Sterling could fall as far $1.30 from about $1.47 currently if Britain voted to leave the bloc, Mike Amey said in the Reuters Global Markets Forum. He said there was a 60 percent chance that Britain would remain in the EU.

A "Leave" vote would also result in the Bank of England cutting interest rates, he said, but the fallout for other central banks would be limited.

"We do think the BoE would cut rates in the event of a Brexit, to zero (but not below)," he said.

"For other central banks, we do not see a Brexit as a systemic event so we doubt other central banks would have to respond directly to any market fallout."

He said China posed the biggest risk to the world economy.

"We think the biggest risk for the global economy is China and how they deal with the build up in credit post financial crisis," he said.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.