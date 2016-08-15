FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
JP Morgan sticks with 'overweight' recommendation on UK shares
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 15, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

JP Morgan sticks with 'overweight' recommendation on UK shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks into the JP Morgan headquarters at Canary Wharf in London May 11, 2012.Dylan Martinez/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - JP Morgan has kept its "overweight" recommendation on UK equities, arguing that relatively high dividend yields, sterling weakness and the possibility of further rate cuts from the Bank of England should support the market.

"We reiterate our 'Overweight' call on UK equities that we initiated early this year," JP Morgan equity strategist Mislav Matejka said in a research note.

"UK is a defensive market with the highest dividend yield out of main regions, at 3.9 percent. UK 10-year yields have fallen almost 150 basis points year-to-date, and BoE is likely to cut further," he said, adding that a slump in sterling after June's Brexit vote would also help the FTSE 100's exporters.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.