Smith & Nephew surges on report of Stryker bid
#Deals
May 28, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Smith & Nephew surges on report of Stryker bid

Francesco Canepa

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Europe’s largest maker of artificial joints, Smith & Nephew (SN.L), surged 11 percent on Wednesday on speculation about a possible takeover offer from U.S. rival Stryker (SYK.N), traders said.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday the U.S. medical device maker is preparing a takeover bid for Smith & Nephew, adding any offer would likely be some way above the London-based group’s market value.

Smith & Nephew added 1 billion pounds to its market value on Wednesday, taking it to around 9.5 billion pounds ($16.1 billion).

Trading volumes in the stock also surged after the report, coming in at 1.3 times its average for the past three months at around 9 am ET (1300 GMT.)

Smith & Nephew could not be reached for comment.

Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Vikram Subhedar and Sarah Young; Editing by Lionel Laurent and Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
