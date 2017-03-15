FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
British Airways and Unite union to seek end to pay dispute: ACAS
#Big Story 10
March 15, 2017 / 5:28 PM / 5 months ago

British Airways and Unite union to seek end to pay dispute: ACAS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British Airways logos are seen on tailfins at Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain May 12, 2011.Toby Melville/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.

Mixed fleet crew - who fly long and short-haul destinations and make up around 15 percent of the total BA cabin staff - have gone on strike several times in recent months over their pay. British Airways owner IAG has said the strikes did not stop customers reaching their destinations.

"We're pleased to report that BA and Unite have both accepted our invitation to attend ACAS talks," the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration service (ACAS) said in a statement.

"We're currently in discussions with the parties to arrange a suitable date for the talks to take place."

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by William Schomberg

