Murdoch's Sun tabloid editor Mohan moves to new News Corp role

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s top-selling Sun newspaper, one of the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloids at the center of a large criminal investigation, said on Friday its editor Dominic Mohan was moving on to a role advising the chief executive of the new News Corp.

Sun veteran David Dinsmore, 44, will take over as the paper’s editor from June 24, News International, the British newspaper arm of News Corp, said a statement.

Mohan has been with the Sun for 17 years and editor since 2009, steering it through difficult times as Murdoch’s papers became embroiled in an ever-widening scandal which began with phone-hacking claims and spread to illegal payments to officials.

The scandal led to Murdoch closing down its sister Sunday paper the News of the World, and staff from both titles have been arrested and charged with criminal offences.

Former Sun and News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks is due to stand trial in September on charges relating to phone- hacking and other offences, and the paper’s current deputy editor was charged with making illegal payments to public officials in March.

This week News Corp separated the listing of its publishing business from its entertainment assets on the New York Stock Exchange, in preparation for a formal split next week.

The new publishing company, which will retain the News Corp name, holds assets such as The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones Newswires, The Times of London, Australian pay-TV services, and book publisher HarperCollins.

Mohan will remain in London to “explore strategic opportunities” in Europe for the new company, advising and reporting to its New York-based chief executive Robert Thomson, News International said.

News International is fighting to rebuild its reputation after the phone-hacking scandal, which prompted a year-long public inquiry and revealed close links between the country’s media, police and politicians.

On Friday, the Sun’s Pictures Editor John Edwards and journalist Jamie Pyatt were charged with one count of conspiring together, and with persons unknown, to commit misconduct in a public office.

More than 100 journalists and public officials have been arrested or charged by detectives investigating phone-hacking and illegal payments since they re-launched an inquiry in January 2011. The total number charged is 24, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said.