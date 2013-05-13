FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Murdoch's The Sun tabloid to charge two pounds for online access
May 13, 2013

Murdoch's The Sun tabloid to charge two pounds for online access

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The first copies of the new Sun on Sunday newspaper to roll off the presses are seen at the News Printers, in Broxbourne, England February 25, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL

LONDON (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s British tabloid The Sun will charge two pounds ($3) a week for access to its website in a package with highlights of Premier League soccer matches, publisher News International (NI) said on Monday.

The Sun, the country’s top-selling newspaper, was the only one of Murdoch’s British titles to have content freely available online after The Times and The Sunday Times went behind a paywall in 2010.

The paper, which becomes the first popular tabloid to charge for online access, has said it hopes offering soccer clips will help pull in subscriptions.

NI bought the rights to show online clips of action from English Premier League soccer games from the 2013-2014 season in January.

Newspaper groups are looking to drive revenue from online publishing to help counter falling print circulations and tough advertising markets.

‘Sun+’ will launch on August 1 and will be available across web, phone and tablet devices, NI, the British newspaper arm of News Corp, said in a statement.

Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
