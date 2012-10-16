FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK suspect charged with abduction of photographers in Syria
#World News
October 16, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 5 years ago

UK suspect charged with abduction of photographers in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A man arrested at London’s Heathrow airport this month was charged on Tuesday with taking part in the July kidnapping of two photographers in Syria, British police said.

Dutch photographer Jeroen Oerlemans and British colleague John Cantlie were taken hostage on July 17 while working near the Syrian border with Turkey, and were released on July 26.

A police statement named the charged man as 26-year-old Shajul Islam. He was arrested on October 9 with a woman of the same age as part of an investigation into travel to Syria in support of “alleged terrorist activity”.

The woman was released on Tuesday without charge, the statement said. A police spokesman said both were British nationals.

Reporting by Alessandra Rizzo; editing by David Stamp

