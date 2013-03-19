FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 19, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

UK says Syria chemical weapons use would need "serious response"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it was aware of media reports about a chemical weapons attack in Syria, adding that the use or proliferation of chemical weapons there would demand a serious response from the international community.

“The UK is clear that the use or proliferation of chemical weapons would demand a serious response from the international community and force us to revisit our approach so far,” a Foreign Office spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Andrew Osborn

