Britain says has information showing Syria chemical weapon use

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Office said on Thursday it had information showing chemical weapon use in Syria, and called on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to cooperate with international bodies to prove he had not sanctioned their use.
“We have limited but persuasive information from various sources showing chemical weapon use in Syria, including sarin. This is extremely concerning. Use of chemical weapons is a war crime,” a Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement.
Reporting by Mohammed Abbas