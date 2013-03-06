UK says no Western nation favors military intervention in Syria

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Wednesday that no Western nation advocated military intervention in Syria, but said the world’s efforts to try to end the bloodshed there had been “an abject failure”.
“No Western government is advocating military intervention of Western nations into the conflict in Syria,” Hague told parliament. “The discussion is entirely focused on the degree of assistance that can and should be delivered to the opposition.”
