UK says no Western nation favors military intervention in Syria
March 6, 2013 / 1:23 PM / 5 years ago

UK says no Western nation favors military intervention in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague leaves Downing Street in central London February 5, 2013. . REUTERS/Neil Hall (BRITAIN - Tags: POLITICS) - RTR3DDBH

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Wednesday that no Western nation advocated military intervention in Syria, but said the world’s efforts to try to end the bloodshed there had been “an abject failure”.

“No Western government is advocating military intervention of Western nations into the conflict in Syria,” Hague told parliament. “The discussion is entirely focused on the degree of assistance that can and should be delivered to the opposition.”

Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mohammed Abbas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
