Britain does not rule out any option on Syria
December 12, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

Britain does not rule out any option on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague attends the opening ceremony of the 8th International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) Regional Security Summit, the Manama Dialogue, in Manama, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday against any use of chemical weapons, and said Britain does not rule out any option to save lives in Syria.

“Syria needs a political transition leading to an inclusive new government, with full executive authority. This is the course most likely to achieve stability in the country,” he said in a statement.

“But in the United Kingdom we do not rule out any option to save lives. The Assad regime should not doubt our resolve, or miscalculate how we would react to any use of chemical or biological weapons against the Syrian people,” he added.

Reporting by Mohammed Abbas

