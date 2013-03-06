FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK ups Syria opposition aid, says EU must ready for more steps
March 6, 2013 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

UK ups Syria opposition aid, says EU must ready for more steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague talks to the media at the presidential palace in Baabda, near Beirut February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it would increase aid to Syrian opposition forces, including supplying armored vehicles, and warned that Britain and the European Union must be ready to take further steps if no political solution to the crisis is found.

“In our view if a political solution to the crisis in Syria is not found and the conflict continues, we and the rest of the European Union will have to be ready to move further, and we should not rule out any option for saving lives,” Foreign Secretary William Hague told parliament.

Reporting by Mohammed Abbas, editing by Andrew Osborn

