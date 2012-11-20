FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain recognizes Syria opposition coalition: Hague
November 20, 2012 / 12:51 PM / 5 years ago

Britain recognizes Syria opposition coalition: Hague

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has officially recognized the fledgling Syrian National Coalition opposition group, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Tuesday.

“Her majesty’s government has decided to recognize the national coalition of Syrian revolution and opposition forces as the sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people,” Hague told parliament.

The coalition was formed earlier this month in Doha to unite Syria’s splintered opposition groups, in an attempt to boost their chances of securing foreign aid and arms in their bid to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Reporting by Mohammed Abbas, Editing by Matt Falloon

