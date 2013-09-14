FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK government tax adviser quits after giving avoidance tips
September 14, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

UK government tax adviser quits after giving avoidance tips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A tax adviser to the British government has been forced to resign after he was recorded giving tips at a conference on how to pay less tax and “keep money out of the Chancellor’s grubby mitts”, a Treasury minister said.

The BBC Panorama investigative program filmed David Heaton - before he joined the government as an adviser on how to clamp down on aggressive tax avoidance - telling delegates at a conference how they could exploit tax loopholes.

“Mr Heaton’s statements are directly at odds with the government’s approach to tackling tax avoidance,” Treasury minister David Gauke said in a statement. “Therefore, it is right that Mr Heaton resigned from his position.”

How much tax is paid by corporations and wealthy individuals has become a hot issue in Britain in recent years after it emerged that several well-known companies did not pay corporation tax.

Reporting by Kate Holton

