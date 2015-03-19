UK to ramp up crackdown on tax avoidanc: Osborne

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, holds up his budget case for the cameras as he stands outside number 11 Downing Street, before delivering his budget to the House of Commons, in central London March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will announce new laws to crack down on tax avoidance on Thursday including making it a criminal offence for accountants and lawyers to help someone avoid paying tax, finance minister George Osborne said.

Osborne told BBC television that the changes would give more powers to prosecutors and courts to tackle avoidance.

“If you’re helping someone evade tax, you’re going to face hefty fines as well,” he told the BBC.

Osborne wants to raise billions of pounds by preventing tax avoidance as he tries to eliminate Britain’s budget deficit.