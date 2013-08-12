FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deloitte seeks more clarity from UK on taxes: report
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 12, 2013 / 12:16 AM / in 4 years

Deloitte seeks more clarity from UK on taxes: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Deloitte Company logo is seen on a commercial tower at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

(Reuters) - Deloitte UK DLTE.UL has called for more consistency from Britain on taxes, the Telegraph said on Monday, quoting the head of the accounting firm.

Chief executive and senior partner David Sproul of Deloitte UK told the daily that a number of companies have put their plans to move to the United Kingdom on hold as a result of the mixed messages on taxes from the Treasury and the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“On the one hand, you’ve got a government pursuing a tax strategy to make the UK one of the most completive regimes. But then you’ve got a push by the PAC and by others to say...we want to make sure everyone’s paying their fair share of tax and we’ll determine what that fair share of tax is,” Sproul was quoted as saying.

Britain is initiating proposals aimed at discouraging companies and individuals from using complex schemes - some of which drift over into illegality - to reduce their tax payments, after several multinational firms were shown to be paying little or no taxes in Britain.

Deloitte could not be immediately reached outside normal working hours.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.