Britain has lost "a great leader" in Thatcher: PM Cameron
April 8, 2013 / 12:24 PM / in 4 years

Britain has lost "a great leader" in Thatcher: PM Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron waits to greet Malawi's President Joyce Banda at Number 10 Downing Street in London March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday it was with great sadness he had learnt of the death of Margaret Thatcher, his predecessor as Conservative leader and prime minister who ruled from 1979 to 1990.

“We have lost a great leader, a great prime minister and a great Briton,” Cameron said in a statement shortly after a spokesman for the Thatcher family said the former prime minister had died peacefully following a stroke.

Queen Elizabeth also expressed sadness and said she would be sending a private message of sympathy to the family.

Reporting By Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

