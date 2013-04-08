FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 8, 2013 / 1:07 PM / 4 years ago

Ceremonial funeral for Britain's Thatcher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher waves from her front doorstep as she returns home after leaving hospital, in London November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said a ceremonial funeral with military honors would be held for former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, 87, who died on Monday.

The ceremony will not be a full state funeral, in line with her family’s wishes.

It will be held at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral. No date was given and further details will be released over the next few days.

“A wide and diverse range of people and groups with connections to Lady Thatcher will be invited,” Prime Minister David Cameron’s office said in a statement.

“The service will be followed by a private cremation. All the arrangements being put in place are in line with wishes of Lady Thatcher’s family.”

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
