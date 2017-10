A Union flag flies at half mast over Buckingham Palace after the announcement that Britain's former prime minister Margaret Thatcher died today, in central London April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s funeral will take place in London on Wednesday, April 17, David Cameron’s office said on Tuesday.

The service will be held in St Paul’s Cathedral, Downing Street said.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, will attend the service.