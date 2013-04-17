FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thatcher opponents turn their back, boo at funeral procession
April 17, 2013 / 10:08 AM / 4 years ago

Thatcher opponents turn their back, boo at funeral procession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The hearse carrying the coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher makes its way past Downing Street on its way to her funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral in London April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gareth Cattermole/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - About two dozen opponents of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher turned their backs on her funeral procession and some others booed as her coffin passed through central London on a gun carriage on Wednesday.

One man held up a placard “Boo!” and some shouted “scum” while others clapped, threw flowers along the route and cheered for Britain’s longest serving prime minister of the 20th Century, Reuters reporters said.

Thousands of supporters lined the route from Westminster to St Paul’s Cathedral.

Polls have shown that many are unhappy that the estimated 10-million ($15 million) pound bill for the funeral is being picked up by the taxpayer, while some left-wing lawmakers say the pomp-filled funeral is excessive.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Angus MacSwan

