Ill-health keeps Gorbachev from Thatcher's funeral

Former Soviet Union President Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev speaks on a panel after the screening of "Cold War", a documentary chronicling the events that fuelled the war between the United States and the Soviet Union, at the Paley Center for Media in New York April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Mikhail Gorbachev will not attend late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s funeral in Britain next week because of health problems, a spokesman for the last leader of the Soviet Union said on Thursday.

“He is not feeling very well,” spokesman Vladimir Polyakov said by telephone.

“He cannot make it,” Polyakov said. “One must take into account his age.”

Gorbachev, 82, paid tribute to Thatcher in a statement after she died on Monday, calling her “a great politician and an exceptional person” who helped end the Cold War. His last public appearance was on March 30, when he gave a lecture in Moscow.