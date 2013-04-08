FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British parliament recalled to pay tribute to Thatcher
April 8, 2013 / 5:32 PM / in 4 years

British parliament recalled to pay tribute to Thatcher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron makes a statement in Downing Street after the death of former prime ninister Margaret Thatcher in London April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament will be recalled from a holiday break to hold a special session in honor of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher who died on Monday.

“To show its respect, the Speaker has agreed to recall Parliament on Wednesday for a special session in which tributes will be paid,” said Prime Minister David Cameron, who cut short a visit to Europe to return to Britain after the news of Thatcher’s death was announced.

In a hastily-arranged press conference outside the Downing Street office from where Thatcher had governed from 1979 to 1990, Cameron said the country had lost a great Briton.

“It is over 30 years since she stood here in Downing Street for the first time. And her impact - here and abroad - is still remarkable,” he said.

“Margaret Thatcher loved this country and served it with all she had. For that she has her well-earned place in history - and the enduring respect and gratitude of the British people.”

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

