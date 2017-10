Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron waits to greet Malawi's President Joyce Banda at Number 10 Downing Street in London March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron cut short a trip to several European countries on Monday after the announcement that former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher had died, a spokesman for his Number 10 Downing Street office said.

Thatcher led the Conservative Party to three electoral victories and ruled Britain from 1979 to 1990.