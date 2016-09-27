FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Blue topaz gemstone, largest of its kind, to go in display in UK
September 27, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

Blue topaz gemstone, largest of its kind, to go in display in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The largest known topaz stone, is held for photographing before it is made available to view at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain September 27, 2016.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A flawless blue topaz gemstone, said to be the largest of its kind, is set to go on display at London's Natural History Museum.

The Ostro stone weighs around 2 kg (4.4 lb) and will be exhibited from Oct. 19, on permanent loan from British entrepreneur and philanthropist Maurice Ostro, the museum said. Its value was not disclosed.

"The original rough material that the gemstone was cut from was discovered three decades ago by British explorer Max Ostro in Minas Gerais, Brazil," it said in a statement.

"The Ostro stone is the largest cut topaz to go on show at the museum...It is an impressive 9,381 carats and will be displayed alongside specimens from one of the world's most important mineral collections."

Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
