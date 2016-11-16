FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Tram in fatal UK crash was over three times speed limit: investigators
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 16, 2016 / 3:16 PM / 9 months ago

Tram in fatal UK crash was over three times speed limit: investigators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the emergency services work next to a tram after it overturned injuring and trapping some passengers in Croydon, south London, Britain November 9, 2016.Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A tram that overturned in south London a week ago killing seven people and injuring more than 50 was going more than three times the prescribed speed limit, investigators said on Wednesday.

The tram was traveling at around 70 km per hour in a 20 kph zone just ahead of a curve on the approach to Sandilands Junction in Croydon where it derailed, said the independent Rail Accident Investigation Branch in an interim report.

"The factors that led to the over-speeding are still under investigation," it added.

The 42-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the crash and released on bail until next May.

The derailment was the greatest loss of life in a British rail accident since seven people were killed and 70 injured when a high-speed train from London came off the tracks at Potters Bar station north of the capital in 2002.

Reporting by Adela Suliman; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.