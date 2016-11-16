Tram in fatal UK crash was over three times speed limit: investigators

Members of the emergency services work next to a tram after it overturned injuring and trapping some passengers in Croydon, south London, Britain November 9, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - A tram that overturned in south London a week ago killing seven people and injuring more than 50 was going more than three times the prescribed speed limit, investigators said on Wednesday.

The tram was traveling at around 70 km per hour in a 20 kph zone just ahead of a curve on the approach to Sandilands Junction in Croydon where it derailed, said the independent Rail Accident Investigation Branch in an interim report.

"The factors that led to the over-speeding are still under investigation," it added.

The 42-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the crash and released on bail until next May.

The derailment was the greatest loss of life in a British rail accident since seven people were killed and 70 injured when a high-speed train from London came off the tracks at Potters Bar station north of the capital in 2002.