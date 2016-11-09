LONDON A tram overturned in south London on Wednesday police said, with media reporting five people had been trapped and 40 others injured in the incident.

"We were called about 6.10 am to reports that a tram had overturned in Addiscombe Road, Croydon," a police spokesman said. He said there were no further details. Police described it as a serious incident.

Sky News said five people had been trapped after the tram overturned in a tunnel. London Fire Brigade said they were dealing with an accident at a tram stop but had no other immediate information.

(Reporting by Michael Holden)