8 minutes ago
UK police say defective train sparked Holborn station evacuation
August 15, 2017 / 8:38 AM / 8 minutes ago

UK police say defective train sparked Holborn station evacuation

London Underground workers stand outside Holborn Station, that was closed following a fire alert, in central London Britain August 15, 2017.Hannah McKay

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said they had evacuated Holborn underground train station in central London due to a defective train, following reports of smoke on the platform during the morning commute.

The fire and police service had earlier said they were responding to reports of a fire alert and smoke filling a train carriage.

"We're working to reopen Holborn underground station after a defective train caused an evacuation," British Transport Police said.

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Andy Bruce

