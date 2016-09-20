FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK charges woman with terrorism offense over Turkish publication
#World News
September 20, 2016 / 2:43 PM / a year ago

UK charges woman with terrorism offense over Turkish publication

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday they had charged two people with terrorism offences, including a woman accused of encouraging others to commit a terrorist offense in connection with a publication linked to a Turkish militant group.

Ayfer Yildiz, 45, from west London, faces two counts of encouraging terrorism for allegedly passing on two editions of the magazine "Yuruyus", which is linked to the far-left militant group, the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C).

The group, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey and the United States, claimed responsibility for an attack in March when two female militants opened fire and threw a grenade at a police bus in Istanbul. Turkish police shot them both dead.

The group also killed a security guard in a 2013 suicide bombing at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara and claimed responsibility for an attack in August of last year when two women opened fire on the U.S. consulate in Istanbul.

British police said that in a separate prosecution Alaettin Kalender, 50, from northeast London, had been charged with possessing information that was useful for terrorism purposes.

The two accused are due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Oct. 4.

Reporting by Michael Holden in London and David Dolan in Ankara; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
