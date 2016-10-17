FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
New St Andrews students welcomed with shaving foam fight
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
October 17, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 10 months ago

New St Andrews students welcomed with shaving foam fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, Britain October 17, 2016.Russell Cheyne

ST ANDREWS, Scotland (Reuters) - Students dressed in costumes chased each other with shaving cream in a massive foam fight at the University of St Andrews on Monday, as part of a decades old tradition for newcomers.

Each year, freshers at the Scottish university, where Prince William met his now wife Kate Middleton when they were both students, join so-called academic families where they are adopted by older students for mentoring.

Several weeks into the first term, the university holds its annual "Raisin Weekend", during which the academic parents hold parties for the new students. The weekend culminates in "Raisin Monday", when they dress the new students in costumes and send them into the university main's lawn for a shaving foam fight.

Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.