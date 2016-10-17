Feline fans prowl through Tokyo for annual ghost cat festival
TOKYO Scores of cat enthusiasts painted their faces and dressed up in elaborate and colorful feline costumes to celebrate Japan's annual ghost cat festival, "Bakeneko".
ST ANDREWS, Scotland Students dressed in costumes chased each other with shaving cream in a massive foam fight at the University of St Andrews on Monday, as part of a decades old tradition for newcomers.
Each year, freshers at the Scottish university, where Prince William met his now wife Kate Middleton when they were both students, join so-called academic families where they are adopted by older students for mentoring.
Several weeks into the first term, the university holds its annual "Raisin Weekend", during which the academic parents hold parties for the new students. The weekend culminates in "Raisin Monday", when they dress the new students in costumes and send them into the university main's lawn for a shaving foam fight.
BATTLE, England Arrows flew and swords clanged as thousands re-enacted the Battle of Hastings on its 950th anniversary on Saturday at a sold-out event marking a bloody day that changed the course of English history.
MADRID A centuries-old tapestry factory in Spain has come back from the brink of bankruptcy after an injection of public money, a debt restructuring plan and its biggest order in 200 years - a German commission for dozens of tapestries.