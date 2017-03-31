FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Britain and U.S. tell NATO allies to 'raise their game' on defense spending
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 31, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 5 months ago

Britain and U.S. tell NATO allies to 'raise their game' on defense spending

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon pose for a handshake in front of a ceremonial guard of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, as Mattis arrives for their meeting at the Ministry of Defence in London, March 31, 2017.Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the United States said on Friday that NATO allies needed to commit to increase defense spending every year, calling on countries who do not meet the alliance's 2 percent spending target to "raise their game".

"Secretary Mattis and I have agreed that others must now raise their game, and those failing to meet the 2 percent commitment so far should at least agree to year on year real terms increases," British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said during a joint news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Phil Stewart; Writing by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

