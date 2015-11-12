FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. and UK test financial sector response to cyber attack
#Technology News
November 12, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. and UK test financial sector response to cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A person wearing a balaclava is silhouetted as he poses with a laptop in front of a screen projected with the word 'cyber' and binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the United States carried out a planned drill with leading global firms on Thursday to see how they would respond to a cyber incident in the financial sector.

The test focused on how the world’s two biggest financial centers, New York and London, would cope with a cyber attack in terms of sharing information, communicating with the public and handling an incident.

“We train and prepare for the threat of a financial cyber incident,” Britain’s finance minister George Osborne said in a statement. “And we will continue to work with our partners in the U.S. to enhance our cyber cooperation.”

The test was announced earlier this year by British Prime Minister David Cameron and U.S. President Barack Obama in light of the interconnectedness of the global financial system.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

