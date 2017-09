U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and British Prime Minister David Cameron meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron have agreed to conduct cybersecurity war games and establish a joint “cyber cell” to prepare for and share intelligence on malicious hacking, the White House said in a statement.