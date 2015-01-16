Obama: violent extremism not existential threat, will be defeated

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday he did not consider violent extremism an existential threat and he is confident it can be defeated.

“This phenomenon of violent extremism - the ideology, the networks, the capacity to recruit young people - this has metastasized and it is widespread. And it has penetrated communities around the world,” Obama told a news conference.

But, he added, “I do not consider it an existential threat. ... It is one that we’re ultimately going to defeat. But we can’t just defeat it through weapons.”