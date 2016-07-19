Kerry says U.S. needs a united and engaged UK

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday that the United States needs a united and engaged Britain as an ally, as he visited London for the first time since Britons voted to leave the European Union last month.
"The United States of America depends on a strong United Kingdom. We mean united and it depends also on an engaged United Kingdom," Kerry told reporters at a joint news conference with his newly appointed British counterpart Boris Johnson.
