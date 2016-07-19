FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kerry says U.S. needs a united and engaged UK
July 19, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Kerry says U.S. needs a united and engaged UK

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in 10 Downing Street, London July 19, 2016.Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday that the United States needs a united and engaged Britain as an ally, as he visited London for the first time since Britons voted to leave the European Union last month.

"The United States of America depends on a strong United Kingdom. We mean united and it depends also on an engaged United Kingdom," Kerry told reporters at a joint news conference with his newly appointed British counterpart Boris Johnson.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Giles Elgood; Writing by Costas Pitas

