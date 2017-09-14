UK Foreign Secretary Johnson to hold talks with U.S.' Tillerson in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in London on Thursday to discuss issues including Hurricane Irma, North Korea and Libya, his office said.

Johnson, who this week visited the British territories of Anguilla and the British Virgin islands to see the devastation caused by Irma, will discuss the international response with Tillerson and French Political Director Nicolas de Riviere.

“I’ve seen firsthand the devastation Hurricane Irma has caused people in the Caribbean. Close coordination with our allies is vital for both the short-term and long-term recovery efforts,” Johnson said in a statement ahead of the meeting.

The three will also discuss the situation in North Korea, which carried out its sixth and largest nuclear test earlier this month.

The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to boost sanctions on North Korea on Monday, but U.S. President Donald Trump has said they were a small step and nothing compared to what would have to happen to deal with the country’s nuclear program.

Johnson will also host a meeting on Libya, attended by Tillerson and other international representatives including Italian Foreign Minister Angelion Alfano, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and U.N. Libya envoy Ghassan Salame.